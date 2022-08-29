Elon Musk Says He's Lost 20 Pounds After Trying Intermittent Fasting and Now Feels Healthier

After being photographed shirtless and slightly out of shape in the Greek islands in July, says he has tried intermittent fasting and now feels healthier.

Reuters via BI

In a tweet on Sunday, the world's richest man said he had lost more than 20 pounds (9 kilograms): "On advice of a good friend, I've been fasting periodically & feel healthier."

He also said he used a weight loss app called Zero and reacted to a user's tweet asking if he lifts weights.

Yeah, I lift a little … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 28, 2022

In May Musk tweeted that he uses "flights as an opportunity to fast" and that the only food on board his jet was "fruit & nuts".

Intermittent fasting can involve several approaches but often means only eating between certain hours of the day, such as midday to 8 p.m.

The Tesla CEO was recently criticized by his father in an interview on Australian radio in which he said he had told his son to take a weight loss supplement. Errol Musk claimed the supplement had helped him to lose weight.

Elon Musk said earlier this month on the Full Send podcast that he didn't like working out but that "I gotta work out and be in better shape."

Musk said his morning routine consisted of waking up at about 9 a.m and picking up his smartphone. "I'm gonna switch from looking at my phone first thing when I wake up to working out for at least 20 minutes then looking at my phone," he added.

Speaking on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast in May 2020, Musk said he loved "tasty food" and could do without exercising, but admitted having a personal trainer at the time.

He also said that while he did not much like running, he would watch TV while using a treadmill.

Musk is embroiled in a legal battle with Twitter after trying to walk away from a $44 billion takeover. The social platform said his action was "invalid and wrongful." His legal team recently scored a win as the judge overseeing the lawsuit ordered Twitter to turn over some additional data demanded by Musk.