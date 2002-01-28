My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

Decipher Tricky Documents With a Translation Service

Don't rely on your memories of 7th grade Spanish class--get those documents professionally translated.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Reading a business proposal, legal contract, or technical manual can be difficult on a good day. Trying to decipher those documents in English when it is not your primary language can be downright daunting. A translation service can make the reading material easier to digest.

These days, you have two choices when it comes to translating. Computer-based translations take a document and create a translation without human intervention. These programs churn out grammatically correct, but potentially nonsensical, translations of the original work. They are probably best used to get the gist of a document but can be a risky route to take when trying to send a document in another language to a potential client. Human-based translation services rely on people to translate documents into the desired, or target, language. With this type of translation, subtleties in the language can be incorporated.

Get free price quotes on translation servicesat BuyerZone.com.

There are a few keys to having a successful human-based translation. First, you should focus on the how the business is run. Now that any person can hang a shingle touting their ability to translate documents, it's important to work with a service that takes a rigorous approach to its work, starting with translator selection. Translators are typically contractors who are called upon as needed; it can be enlightening to find out what type of screening criteria potential translators need to take to pass muster.

See if you can work with a translator who is familiar with your industry. Requesting proof to demonstrate this fluency is not unreasonable. Having a translator who is a native speaker and still lives in the country for which the translated document is intended is a plus, too. That way you can ensure that the document will reflect the latest lingo, a particularly important consideration if you are trying to create marketing materials.

Also, take note of how thoroughly a translation service questions you about your translating needs. Companies should go beyond the basics about the desired language and length of document requiring translation. Those that actually probe about what type of document needs translation and who will be reading it are better able to match you with an appropriate translator.

Finally, there is the translation process itself. Ideally, you should have a second person who is fluent in the target language serve as an editor to review and proofread your document. The second reader can also ensure the spirit of what has been written is accurately conveyed and no portions of your text are mistakenly omitted.

Then there's the final product. You may require the document to be specially formatted, incorporating charts or a special layout style. While it may not pose much of a problem with languages that use the Roman alphabet, it can be more problematic with other languages. In those cases, you should look to see if the translation service has the ability to handle printing the document fully formatted.

Translation costs depends on factors including the target language, the subject matter, the length of document, and the desired turnaround time. Services that translator services can provide include initial translation, editing, proofreading, formatting, and even printing in quantities. Expect to pay a few hundred dollars to translate a three to five-page business memo.

In today's global economy, requiring a translator's assistance is not that far-fetched a notion for many businesses. Now, if they could only translate legalese.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Ready For Anything

Strategy Vs. Execution: Which Is More Important to Your Company's Success?

This Entrepreneur Wants to Cure the Sick with High-Quality Cannabis

Growth Strategies

3 Ways the 'Crystal,' Not Just the 'Glass,' Ceiling Blocks Your Growth