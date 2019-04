Knowing what your art or advertising department is talking about can help get you involved.

April 19, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Commercial artists usually start designing an ad by doing "thumbnails"--tiny rough versions of the ad, perhaps the size of a playing card (perhaps artists' physical thumbnails used to be bigger). Should the visual go here.or here? It's a cheap and easy way to experiment with the basic structure of the ad.

Excerpted from Knock-Out Marketing: Powerful Strategies to Punch Up Your Sales