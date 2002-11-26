My Queue

Mad Science and Scholastic Licensing Deal Generates Sales of 1 Million Kid Novels

Montreal--The Mad Science Group, a franchise that presents science shows at schools and parties, and children's book publisher Scholastic announced that over 1 million copies of the Mad Science series of fictional novels have sold. Under an agreement signed just over two years ago, Scholastic first distributed a 12-title series of Mad Science fictional novels through the Scholastic Book Clubs, which subsequently offered the series to the classroom market as well.

Each of the titles in the Mad Science series takes place in a sixth grade science lab and focuses on such themes as explosions, spy science, space, optical illusions and the science of sports. -The Mad Science Group

