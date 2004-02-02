Choosing the Best Newspapers for Your Marketing Campaign

Keep these rules in mind when newspapers become part of your marketing efforts.

February 2, 2004 5 min read

Q: My partner and I know that newspaper ads should be a big part of our marketing campaign, but we don't know how to choose the right papers. Can you help?

A: There is a staggering number of choices when it comes to newspaper advertising. After all, newspapers come in all sizes and descriptions, and they reach a dramatically high number of Americans. More than half of all adults in the top 50 markets read a newspaper every weekday, and 62 percent read a newspaper each Sunday, according to the Newspaper Association of America. So it's easy to see why newspaper ads are central components of many marketing programs.

Three Simple Rules

While it's important to make newspapers part of your marketing mix, it's easy to overspend on ineffective campaigns. To start your media selection on sound footing, follow these three simple rules:

Rule No. 1: Select newspapers that reach your target audience with the least waste. This rule is easy to apply. Since advertising costs are often based on circulation, just examine the readership breakdown for each publication to see whether it efficiently reaches your customers. For example, a major metropolitan daily with hundreds of thousands of readers may offer too much "wasted circulation" for a single retail operation that draws business from its immediate neighborhood.

Rule No. 2: Select the newspapers your target audience reads for information on what you market. In some cases, rule No. 2 can completely override rule No. 1. Suppose you're choosing between a local, neighborhood newspaper and the major, market-wide daily. The small, local paper offers little wasted circulation when compared to the major daily. But if your customers are reading the market-wide newspaper for information on what you sell, you'll have to pay for the wasted circulation in order to reach them when they're predisposed to respond positively to your message.

Rule No. 3: Select newspapers you can afford to advertise in with enough frequency to penetrate. Newspapers are rarely a one-shot medium, so you'll need to run a consistent campaign. It's better to advertise with sufficient frequency in one paper, rather than just a few times each in several publications.

Make Tough Choices Easy

Now that you know the basic framework for selecting the right newspapers for your campaign, here's how to make sense of all the choices: