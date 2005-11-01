And Baby Makes Three

When one boss brings an infant into a fledgling firm, it steps up the challenge.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the November 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Michele Lanfrank and Susan Belfer launched Lanfrank + Belfer Communications in Red Bank, New Jersey, in 2002. With "ideas so grandiose," says Lanfrank, 31, the firm grew quickly and significantly. Then in 2003, Belfer gave birth to her first child, Eva.

"Michele took on two roles after Eva's birth," says Belfer, 35. "She managed accounts, pulling it all together, while I wrote from home. But Lanfrank + Belfer was my first child, and I had a choice to make." So after working up until her due date, Belfer returned to her company's office with Eva in tow--two and a half weeks later.

The challenge of moving the business forward after Eva's birth has given the duo and their 10 staff more fire. "We definitely had to reprioritize and keep going forward," Belfer says of the company, which has projected 2005 earnings near $1 million. "We've been each others' 'lessons'--I've taught Michele patience, she's taught me strength."

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market