The Cost of Doing Business Statistics

Return fraud is expected to cost retailers $3.5 billion during the holiday season and $9.6 billion in total for 2006.
--National Retail Federation, November 2006

Personal financial stress is estimated to cost businesses $100-150 billion annually.
--Debt-Free America, October 2006

The average family premium rose 7.7% in 2006.
--Kaiser Family Foundation and Health Research and Educational Trust, September 2006

Small businesses spent more than $4.3 trillion in non-card expenditures in 2005.
--VISA USA, September 2006

There are an estimated 23 million shoplifters in the US, costing retailers more than $27 million each day.
--Shopliftingprevention.org, September 2006

The average small business owner spends $7,646 per employee staying in compliance with government regulations.
--SBA, July 2006

The average caregiver costs an employer $2,110 per year.
--MetLife Mature Market Institute, July 2006

Workers taking home office supplies costs businesses an estimated $52 billion a year.
--Employeetheft.com, June 2006

1 in 5 workers age 18 to 24 did not feel it was wrong to take home office supplies from work.
--Spherion Workplace Snapshot, June 2006

67% of U.S. industrial manufacturers are absorbing higher energy costs rather than passing them through to customers.
--Barometer Surveys, May 2006

85% of business owners believe that price is the most important factor when selling their business.
--Center for Women's Business Research, May 2006
42% of small business owners have reduced their energy use in response to higher energy costs.
--Open from American Express, May 2006

56% of small business owners use the internet to purchase supplies.
--Open from American Express, May 2006

65% of retailers say their expenditures for CRM will increase this year.
--Ogden Associates, March 2006

Small businesses account for 29% ($4.7 trillion) of commercial spending in the U.S.
--Visa USA, February 2006

40% of small business owners said their greatest expense in 2006 will be payroll.
--MasterCard International, January 2006

40% of business owners say their greatest expense is their payroll.
--MasterCard, December 2005

33% of U.S. households spend more than $200 a month for entertainment and communications.
--AP-Ipsos, December 2005

33% of small-business owners say they've reduced energy use to save money post-Katrina.
--OPEN from American Express, October 2005

65% of small-business owners say higher energy costs have a significant or moderate impact on their business.
--OPEN from American Express, October 2005

45% of U.S. workers say their company is making cost-cutting efforts that have negatively impacted their quality of goods and services.
--Harris Interactive, September 2005

65% of office product purchasers say there are no free snacks at their place of business.
--Quill Corporation, July 2005

57% of office product purchasers say a clean breakroom is directly related to the success of a business.
--Quill Corporation, July 2005

