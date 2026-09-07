AI Can Build Your Next Feature in Hours. Should You Join In?

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Listen to this post

According to the 2025 Google DORA report, 90% of developers now use AI daily and agree it makes their flow more efficient. Yet the same report says AI just amplifies what already exists in your business’ flow rather than making development stronger by default. When code becomes cheap, it’s so much easier to test each new idea without giving a proper quality estimation. That’s where product judgment becomes critical, picking the right problem to solve, testing the idea early, keeping the product lean, and knowing when to stop with new features.

To keep judgment ahead of production volume, business leaders can rely on five core principles.

1. Problem first, followed by a feature

Data from CB Insights covering over 400 closed venture-backed startups shows that 43% fail due to a lack of product-market fit. For most of them, the real problem was not the engineering capacity, but a clear understanding of what to build.

When a customer asks for a feature, they usually describe a quick fix that sounds good to them, cutting out of the loop the actual problem. If a support team asks for a button to pull all customer data into one screen, the real problem might simply be that searching for information takes too long. Before taking any request, word the core problem and confirm it with the person asking. A quick call to see how they currently solve the issue usually reveals far more than the request itself.

2. Fast decisions come with fast mistakes

The Stack Overflow Developer Survey 2025 shows that 66% of developers spend extra time fixing “almost correct” AI code. At the same time, GitClear analyzed over 200 million lines of code and found an eightfold jump in duplication since AI tools went mainstream. It was often a question of price: whether to test new features or not. Now that AI has made development cheaper, weak ideas move just as fast as good ones unless you intentionally slow things down for a proper review.

Amazon learned this the hard way in December 2025 with Kiro, its internal AI assistant. Given broad access to fix a minor AWS billing dashboard bug, Kiro decided the cleanest solution was to wipe and rebuild the entire production environment. Result? A 13-hour standstill. The mess forced Amazon to freeze what AI tools could modify without human approval for 90 days.

3. More features don’t make a better product

According to the Feature Adoption Report, around 80% of features in an average product are rarely or never used. Still, every unused button comes with a set of problems: it costs money to maintain, complicates onboarding, and needs to be fixed with version updates. With an AI speed it’s easy to send to a prod every technical possibility seen; what’s more, these might be the ones that don’t work properly. But a good product isn’t a feature count. Before building something new, ask whether it strengthens your main product or just creates clutter.

In 2026, Google quietly began winding down Firebase Studio, migrating users and key features into its broader suite of AI development tools. Instead of spreading resources on diverse platforms, Google chose to double down on its primary, high-impact tools.

4. Developing fast isn’t learning fast

Just because you can build a new feature fast, doesn’t mean you’ve learned a single thing about whether your users actually want it. MIT’s 2025 State of AI in Business study hit on this exact trap: 95% of AI pilots didn’t bring any measurable financial return, and only 5% made it to production with proven value. The product worked fine, but companies didn’t know how to measure the impact and learn on this data.

The key is in reviewing your funnel. Figma is using Figma Make to spin up fully interactive prototypes, validating concepts with real users before a single line of production code is written. It pulls product discovery right up to the decision-making stage, when failure is not that expensive and measurable. Stop judging your team’s success by how many features hit the roadmap each sprint. Pick the exact business metric you want to shift before building. If a new release doesn’t work out as expected, cut your losses, and don’t double down just because the AI made it easy to build.

5. Automation isn’t an all-or-nothing

Gartner projects that by 2027, half the companies that laid their teams off for AI will be rehiring again for those exact same roles once they’ll face the gap between efficiency metrics and real service quality.

The goal isn’t to see how much of your business you can automate; it’s to estimate where trust, review, and emotional involvement matter most. Leave all the mechanical routine to the machine and keep critical interactions human. This saved capacity is sure to bring both a better flow and experience.

AI doesn’t kill the need for great product strategy – it just highlights when you don’t have one. When building software becomes much cheaper, the final boss is not the speed but the confidence in strategy. Use the speed to test smarter, but never forget about the importance of human judgement.