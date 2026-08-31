The Small Decisions You Skip Are Costing Your Team 209 Hours a Year. Here’s How to Fix It.

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Key Takeaways The choices that shape a company aren’t the dramatic ones — they’re the small, repeated decisions founders defer or never document, which compound into the friction, rework, and bottlenecks that quietly slow growth.

Decision debt is reversible, but only if you build frameworks that make ownership clear before a decision lands on someone’s desk — who owns it, who provides input, and what a good outcome looks like.

When founders think about the decisions that shape a company, they tend to picture the dramatic ones: the funding round, the pivot, the key hire. But after building more than 22 companies through DRC Ventures, I’ve learned that those rarely determine whether an organization runs smoothly. The everyday choices do — the ones we make quickly, repeat constantly and almost never examine.

I call the residue of those choices decision debt. Like financial debt, it accumulates quietly. It’s a process nobody documented, an ownership question left unanswered or a recurring issue everyone works around instead of solving. Individually, each feels too small to matter. Together, they slow growth, frustrate good people and pull leaders back into work they should have handed off long ago.

The cost is higher than most founders realize. Asana’s research found that the average knowledge worker loses roughly 209 hours a year to duplicated work, the kind of effort that gets repeated because nobody was sure it had already been handled. That is decision debt showing up on the clock. The good news is that it’s recognizable and reversible, but only if you know what to look for. These are the patterns I watch for across my own organizations and the steps I take to reduce decision debt before it limits long-term performance.

Recognize the hidden patterns that create friction

Decision debt rarely announces itself. It hides behind symptoms that teams learn to tolerate: the project that stalls every time it reaches a certain step, the approval that always routes back to you or the rework that happens because nobody is sure who owns the original task.

The danger is normalization. When a bottleneck repeats often enough, people stop seeing it as a problem and start treating it as the way things are. I’ve watched capable teams build elaborate workarounds for issues that a single clear decision would have eliminated.

The first step is simply paying attention to friction. When something takes longer than it should or surfaces the same complaint twice, that’s worth examining. Recurring problems are rarely about effort. They’re usually a signal that a decision was deferred somewhere upstream.

Build frameworks that make decisions consistent

One of the most expensive forms of decision debt is revisiting choices you’ve already made. When a team asks the same question every few weeks, it isn’t being thorough. The team is missing a framework.

Much of this traces back to unclear expectations. A 2025 Gallup report found that only 47% of employees strongly agreed they knew what was expected of them at work, the lowest level in years. When that many people are unsure of what they should be doing, decisions stall and ownership blurs.

Early in scaling my businesses, I was involved in far too many decisions that didn’t need me. It felt responsible at the time, but it created a single point of dependency that slowed everyone down. What changed things was defining clear priorities, documenting how decisions get made and assigning ownership to specific roles rather than routing everything through me.

A good framework answers three questions before a decision ever lands on someone’s desk: who owns it, who provides input and what a good outcome looks like. Once those are clear, teams move faster and with more confidence, because they aren’t guessing at the rules each time. Consistency isn’t the enemy of speed. It’s what makes speed sustainable.

Replace reactive leadership with strategic discipline

Fast-moving environments reward quick thinking, but they also tempt leaders into making every call in the moment. The problem is that decisions made under pressure tend to optimize for the next 24 hours rather than the next 24 months. Each one feels efficient. Collectively, they create complications that someone has to clean up later.

Discipline, for me, means slowing down just enough to ask whether a decision serves the long-term vision before asking how fast it needs to happen. The moments I’m proudest of weren’t the fastest responses. They were the ones where I paused, checked the decision against where we were actually trying to go and adjusted course before the cost compounded.

This is where structure protects you. When you’ve built clear criteria and a regular rhythm for reviewing decisions, you can respond thoughtfully without losing momentum. Responsiveness and reflection aren’t opposites. The right systems let you have both.

Reassess your systems before you add complexity

Growth has a way of magnifying whatever already exists. A process that works fine with a team of five can buckle under a team of 50, and the inefficiencies you tolerated early become structural problems at scale. Complexity doesn’t fix this. It usually buries it.

Before adding headcount, tools or layers, I’ve found it’s worth asking a harder question: do the systems we already have actually support where we’re headed? Across my ventures in wellness, nutrition and other consumer products, the operations that scaled well were the ones we reviewed regularly and simplified deliberately, not the ones we kept piling onto.

Regular operational reviews are the cheapest insurance a founder can buy. They surface decision debt while it’s still small enough to address, instead of after it has hardened into the way the company works.

Pay it down before it costs you

The long-term health of a company isn’t decided by a handful of dramatic moments. It’s built, or eroded, by the quality and consistency of thousands of ordinary decisions. Decision debt is what happens when those small choices go unexamined — and the interest compounds whether or not you’re watching.

The founders who build durable businesses aren’t the ones who never accumulate decision debt. They’re the ones who notice it early, address the root cause and keep their systems clear enough that the debt never has a chance to grow. Sustainable companies are built the same way they’re run: intentionally, one decision at a time.