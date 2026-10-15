Why Great Ideas Don’t Always Become Great Products

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Key Takeaways A brilliant idea doesn’t guarantee success. That’s because execution, not novelty, is what builds a product people actually use.

In the AI era, any concept can be copied in weeks, so lasting advantage comes from execution: strong distribution, reliability that keeps users, and a fast-moving team competitors can’t clone.

Hire stars and shape roles around them, lead by doing the work yourself, move fast on the decisions you can reverse, refuse false trade-offs, and ship a strong version now instead of chasing a perfect one later.

Back in 1999, there was this company called Webvan. They had an idea for an online delivery service — something so routine for us now, but so revolutionary for that time. They raised over a billion dollars, went public and were bankrupt within two years. Why? Because a brilliant idea ≠ success.

Sam Walton, who founded Walmart, did not invent the discount store. His idea wasn’t genius or novel, and he openly admitted to copying most of his best approaches from competitors. But he and his team executed better than anyone else, turning a copied idea into the largest retailer on Earth.

“Ideas are easy. Execution is everything,” as John Doerr, the legendary VC behind Google and Amazon, once said. As a founder of a self-improvement app that reached over 1M app downloads in less than two years and helps over 400K users grow every month, I couldn’t agree more.

Despite RiseGuide being a completely unique product, we give all the credit to our ability to execute.

Why brilliant execution beats brilliant ideas

Superior execution consistently outperforms a superior concept for a few reasons:

Distribution beats novelty: Strong marketing, smooth onboarding and reliable delivery will always capture market share faster than a brilliant idea struggling to reach an audience.

Strong marketing, smooth onboarding and reliable delivery will always capture market share faster than a brilliant idea struggling to reach an audience. Reliability drives retention: Curiosity earns initial attention, but consistency retains users. Customers will stick with a basic tool that works flawlessly every single day while quickly abandoning a “ground-breaking app” plagued by bugs and slow support.

Curiosity earns initial attention, but consistency retains users. Customers will stick with a basic tool that works flawlessly every single day while quickly abandoning a “ground-breaking app” plagued by bugs and slow support. Execution capability is difficult to copy: Competitors can easily clone a clever feature, but they cannot copy a fast-moving team, exceptional customer support and seamless daily operations.

Competitors can easily clone a clever feature, but they cannot copy a fast-moving team, exceptional customer support and seamless daily operations. Novelty no longer lasts : In the AI era, a new product can be rebuilt in weeks, removing the first-mover advantage. When concepts are easily copied, long-term success relies entirely on operational efficiency and continuous improvement.

: In the AI era, a new product can be rebuilt in weeks, removing the first-mover advantage. When concepts are easily copied, long-term success relies entirely on operational efficiency and continuous improvement. And the list goes on.

How to ensure winning execution

While there is no guaranteed recipe for success, I can surely share what worked and continues working for us.

Hire stars

Your execution can only be as good as the people behind it. A wrong hire is expensive — at least 30% of that person’s first-year pay, according to the US Department of Labor’s estimate, and on a small team, it lowers the standard for everyone and kills the culture.

At RiseGuide, our best people come through headhunting and referrals, not inbound applications, because strong people are rarely out looking. We also don’t have HR. Each team has hiring managers who are experienced and understand business context — they own the hiring process.

However, their decision is not final. The person who needs to fill the seat will never be fully objective. Instead, we bring in one of the co-founders with nothing to gain or lose, so they can judge the candidate with a clear head and say “no” if the fit is wrong — even if the search has been going on for months.

Build roles around people

Once you have a star, give them room. Instead of drawing a perfect org chart and slotting people into boxes, we find strong people and shape the role around what they do best, so they can reach their full potential instead of shrinking to fit a job description.

As Steve Jobs put it, “It doesn’t make sense to hire smart people and then tell them what to do; we hire smart people so they can tell us what to do.”

Adopt a role-model leadership style

For two peak seasons, I worked as a creative marketer alongside my team: I learned the tools and briefed our creatives. We call it All Hands, Hands On. We don’t have managers in a traditional sense — everyone gets their hands dirty. Such an approach not only helps managers understand the context and their team better, but also increases overall team morale: When people watch the bar being met by the person who set it, they trust their decision more and execute better.

Think less, do more

With Trible, the previous product I co-founded and later helped sell, the first version took about half a year, because instead of building it, we spent far too much time debating over go-to-market strategy, branding and org structure. So now, we move fast.

We launched RiseGuide in about three weeks after the Trible exit, and it took us less than two hours to decide on a brand name and buy the domain. Of course, this only applies to decisions you can reverse, which are most of them. But the few you truly can’t undo are the ones you better contemplate carefully.

Have no trade-offs

Many businesses run on the assumption that everything is a trade-off: quality or speed, growth or customer care. But we don’t accept that. We grow marketing spend without giving up returns, move fast without cutting quality and push revenue without hurting retention. Good enough is never enough.

But don’t chase perfect

At the same time, “no trade-offs” is not the same as perfectionism. There is a well-known Pareto principle, which says that roughly 80% of the value comes from 20% of the effort. So, don’t spend 80% of your time on endless polish that steals focus from building something new.

We’d much rather ship a good solution in a few weeks than a bigger one that takes a few months.

Final thought

Of course, ideas also matter. In the end, people love buying them. But if you want those people to stay with your product and outperform the competition, you need to execute faster and better than anyone on the market.

I would not want you to read the practices in this article as some kind of formula, because they are not. This is what worked for us. There are many ways to build a good business and team culture, and the CEO’s real job is finding the one that suits you and the people around you.