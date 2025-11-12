Key Takeaways Apple and Issey Miyake jointly unveiled the iPhone Pocket, a 3D-knit, limited-edition wearable for carrying an iPhone and small essentials, earlier this week.

The product, which goes on sale in select global markets, including the U.S., on Friday, marks the two brands’ first official product collaboration.

The iPhone Pocket comes in two configurations: a $150 short strap and a $230 long strap.

Apple is releasing a unique iPhone accessory called the iPhone Pocket, which Apple said in a press release is inspired by the concept of a “piece of cloth.”

The iPhone Pocket is a ribbed, 3D-knit structure that is designed to hold your iPhone and other small essentials, like AirPods, cards or keys. The Pocket can hold any iPhone and comes in two configurations: a $150 short strap with eight colors, including lemon, purple and pink, and a $230 long strap in sapphire, cinnamon and black. The short iPhone Pocket can be looped onto a wrist or tied onto bags, while the long version can be styled as a crossbody bag.

Long iPhone Pocket in cinnamon used as a crossbody bag. Credit: Apple

Apple announced on Tuesday that it partnered with Japanese fashion house Issey Miyake to launch the limited-edition wearable on November 14, both online for customers in the U.S., UK, France, Greater China, Italy, Japan, Singapore and South Korea, and at select Apple Store locations.

Molly Anderson, Apple’s vice president of industrial design, said in the press release that Apple and Issey Miyake “share a design approach that celebrates craftsmanship, simplicity and delight.”

“This clever extra pocket exemplifies those ideas and is a natural accompaniment to our products,” Anderson said.

Short iPhone Pocket in pink, tied to a bag. Credit: Apple

The iPhone Pocket marks the first time that Apple has collaborated with Issey Miyake on a product. However, Apple has a history with the high-end Japanese brand. Steve Jobs, the late founder and CEO of Apple, often wore a black turtleneck designed by Issey Miyake. Miyake stopped making the shirts after Jobs’ death in 2011.

This is Apple’s second foray into wearable iPhone fashion this year. When the company released the new iPhone 17 lineup in September, it also launched a $59 crossbody strap, made from recycled plastic, for iPhones. The strap attaches to the bottom of one of Apple’s compatible cases for the iPhone, like the clear and silicone cases for all iPhone 17 models and the iPhone Air.

The iPhone Pocket has met with mixed reactions online. Marques Brownlee, a tech influencer with more than 20 million subscribers on YouTube and over six million followers on X, balked at the price. In a post on X, Brownlee wrote, “TWO hundred and thirty dollars. This feels like a litmus test for people who will buy/defend anything Apple releases.”

TWO hundred and thirty dollars ? This feels like a litmus test for people who will buy/defend anything Apple releases pic.twitter.com/hSAaJXGAOn — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) November 11, 2025

Another user defended the price, replying, “Apple products are premium for a reason. Sometimes paying more means better quality and longer usability.”