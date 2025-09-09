Here's How Barbara Corcoran Turned a Huge 'Flop' Into Pioneering Real Estate Technology "Shark Tank" star Barbara Corcoran was ahead of her time when it comes to putting real estate listings online.

By Erin Davis

Key Takeaways

  • Barbara Corcoran founded the Corcoran Group and sold it in 2001 for $66 million.
  • Corcoran says she lost tens of thousands on a "genius" idea that failed but ended up being successful years later.
  • "The best successes often happen on the heels of failure," Corcoran says.

Many entrepreneurs have a deal they probably wish they didn't make, or, perhaps worse, one that got away. And real estate pioneer and longtime "Shark Tank" investor Barbara Corcoran remembers hers clearly. She told her Instagram followers on Monday that she invested her first major profit into a "genius" idea that ended up being a total flop — and a bit ahead of its time.

"My greatest successes happened on the heels of failure," Corcoran wrote. "The moment I made my first profit, it felt like all the long nights and rejection finally paid off. I wanted to invest it in something big that would set me apart."

Related: How Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Transformed a Graphics Card Company Into an AI Giant: 'One of the Most Remarkable Business Pivots in History'

Corcoran says she "took every penny" she had, which was around $75,000 at the time, and made videotapes of all of her company's real estate listings.

"I thought it was genius!" she said. "Buyers could pop in a tape and tour our apartments from the comfort of their La-Z-Boy chair."

However, Corcoran didn't anticipate her fellow real estate agents not wanting to hand out tapes with her face on it (and not their own). So, tens of thousands of dollars worth of VHS tapes went into boxes and "sat untouched" in storage.

"My brilliant idea was a total flop," Corcoran said. "Just like that, my $75,000 was gone."

But when the Internet went mainstream shortly after, she knew she was back in business.

Related: Barbara Corcoran Needed to Make Job Cuts. Here's Why She Fired Her Mom First.

"I heard whispers about this brand new thing called 'the Internet.' Most people thought it was a joke," Corcoran said. "I didn't. I registered my company's URL immediately, and I snagged my competitor's, too. (That's a story for another day.) Then, I remembered those dusty tapes."

Corcoran says she took the boxes out of storage, uploaded the tapes to the website, and within a week had "two sales came in from London, site unseen."

"The same idea that had failed miserably suddenly became my breakthrough," Corcoran says. "The best successes often happen on the heels of failure."

Moral of the story? Put your failures in a box out of sight, but don't throw them away — you never know when they can be repurposed into success.

Related: 'I Don't Know How I Know This, But I Know This': Learn This Psychic Medium's Method for Trusting Your Intuition

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Trending News Writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

Here's What to Expect at Apple's 'Awe Dropping' Event: iPhone 17, AirPods Pro 3, Apple Watch 11

Apple is expected to introduce a new iPhone 17 Air on Tuesday, a phone that's one-third thinner than previous models.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Nearly 95% of Companies Saw Zero Return on In-House AI Investments, According to a New MIT Study: 'Little to No Measurable Impact'

The companies that are succeeding with in-house AI, however, have seen revenue jump from zero to $20 million in a year.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Plans

Being 'Busy' Isn't Helping You Be Productive — 5 Tips to Become Truly Efficient at Work

By prioritizing your tasks, being able to say no and having a focused business plan, you can increase your work productivity.

By Roxanne Klein
Growing a Business

Taylor Swift and Amazon Share This 'Destructive' Superpower That Drives Serious Success, Says Former Harvard Business School Strategist

Sinéad O'Sullivan breaks down how two of the most powerful brands in the world propelled themselves to the top.

By Amanda Breen
Starting a Business

'We Live the Brand': Why Mark Wahlberg and Harry Arnett Built a Company That Embodies Relentless Ambition

When Harry Arnett, Stephen Levinson and Mark Wahlberg looked at the overlap between fitness and fashion, they spotted an opportunity and built their company from the ground up.

By Leo Zevin