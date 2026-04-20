This Career Coach Charges $50,000 to Help College Kids Land Jobs — And Business Is Exploding

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Christopher Rim, founder of Command Education, offers industry-specific career coaching starting at $50,000 — some clients begin working with him the summer after high school graduation.

Career coaching for college students has exploded into a lucrative niche. Prices range from a few hundred dollars an hour to $50,000 for intensive programs, according to Bloomberg. Beth Hendler-Grunt has ridden the wave. She started Next Great Step, a New Jersey career coaching company, a decade ago. In the beginning, she had to sell parents on her value. Now she employs a growing team fielding referrals and working with students as early as freshman year. Her placement rate? Over 80%.

The appeal is simple: entry-level job competition has intensified so much that parents see coaching as insurance on their $65,000-per-year college investment. As one Connecticut pediatrician who hired a coach for her daughter put it: “She really needed to put her best foot forward in this market.”