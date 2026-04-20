This Company Pays an Average of $400K. Here’s What It Looks for in New Recruits, According to Its Chief People Officer.

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Key Takeaways Citadel Securities’ chief people officer, Alexander DiLeonardo, said he looks for traits like creativity, leadership and problem-solving in new hires.

Leadership in particular matters more than ever, DiLeonardo said, as junior employees direct AI to do work.

Citadel Securities offers competitive pay, with the salary site 6figr finding average total compensation of around $402,000 per year.

Citadel Securities’ Alexander DiLeonardo expects new hires to arrive prepared to lead from day one. In an AI‑driven firm like his, leadership is no longer a distant milestone but the immediate expectation.

“In a way, you’re almost hiring managers from day one,” DiLeonardo, Citadel Securities’ chief people officer, said late last week during a panel discussion at Semafor’s World Economy Summit.

DiLeonardo, fresh off a visit with students in Boston, said that as technical skills are increasingly automated, he’s zeroing in on more human qualities for new hires instead. He is looking for behavioral traits that are more “intrinsic” and “broad,” such as creativity, leadership potential and problem-solving skills.

In particular, leadership matters more than ever, DiLeonardo said. Even junior employees are now effectively managing work by offloading pieces of it to AI systems. Entry‑level hires, he said, must be able to ask: How do I structure this problem, break it into components and decide what should go to teammates versus what should be handed to technology so it actually gets done?

“And then, what’s the cadence of performance management, checking on both the people and the technology tools as that progresses,” he said.

Alexander DiLeonardo, chief people officer at Citadel Securities. Photographer: Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg

Why Citadel Securities is a top employer

Citadel Securities is a technology‑driven, “next‑generation” global market maker. That means it continuously quotes buy and sell prices across thousands of securities so that investors can trade quickly and cheaply, even in volatile markets, according to its site.

The firm reported a record $12.2 billion in trading revenue last year, a 25% increase from $9.7 billion in 2024.

Citadel Securities is one of the most sought‑after trading and technology employers because it pays at the very top of the industry, according to eFinancialCareers. One data set of verified employee profiles from salary site 6figr finds an average total compensation of around $402,000 per year, with most reported ranges between roughly $397,000 and $416,000, and the top 10% above $413,000.

Another breakdown, from financial site Wall Street Oasis, suggests a median base salary of $165,000 with a median bonus of about $100,000, implying total compensation around $265,000 in the mid‑career band.

The company’s most important type of capital

In an interview with the podcast Personable last year, DiLeonardo described talent as the company’s “ultimate competitive advantage.”

“It is the most important form of capital that we have in the organization, and we are wildly passionate about finding the very best, highest-performing human beings, bringing them into the organization and helping them build extraordinary careers here,” DiLeonardo said on the podcast.

The work that DiLeonardo does, by recruiting top candidates, plays directly into Citadel Securities’ overall business strategy, he said. He explained that the office is “at the frontlines” of the business, partnering with business leaders to ensure that talent delivers on its potential.

According to its site, Citadel Securities employs 1,800 people. For the 2025 summer internship cycle, Citadel Securities and its sister firm, hedge fund Citadel, collectively received about 108,000 applications and accepted just 0.4% of students, marking its lowest acceptance rate to date.