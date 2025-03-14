Looking for a Remote Job? A New Survey Says It Could Be Harder to Find Than You Think. Most people want to work remotely, but a "frozen" labor market is limiting their choices.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Jessica Thomas

Key Takeaways

  • The majority of workers want to work remotely, but remote employment and job postings are declining.
  • Meanwhile, the labor market is frozen, with the hiring rate stuck at 3.4%, one of its lowest points in the past decade.

Though more than 60% of job-seekers expressed a strong desire to work remotely, according to a ZipRecruiter economic research study, remote employment is becoming less common now than it was at the height of the pandemic.

LinkedIn's latest Workforce Confidence survey, released earlier this week, shows that the rate of remote work in the U.S. has dropped from 46% of all employees in October 2020 to 26% this February.

Meanwhile, within the same span of time, the number of onsite employees has increased from 39% to 55%, while the percentage of hybrid workers has slightly risen from 12% to 16%.

LinkedIn surveyed more than 400,000 U.S. professionals on its platform from Oct. 5, 2020, to Feb. 21, 2025, to deliver the findings.

Related: 'Really Hard to Find a Job': 1.7 Million Job Seekers Have Been Looking for Work for at Least 6 Months

Remote job postings have declined, too. Indeed data showed that in 2024, the portion of remote job postings declined in 46% of all sectors.

The shift from remote to onsite and hybrid work occurs amid a frozen job market for white-collar workers, or professionals who perform desk, managerial or administrative work in an office setting. According to a Harris Poll survey for Bloomberg News released on Friday, the majority of Americans (70%) believe they would have trouble finding a job better than their current one, with the percentage jumping to 80% of Gen Z workers born between 1997 and 2012.

Three in four respondents to the poll said that employers had more leverage in the job market than employees. Nearly half stated that they felt stuck or were falling behind in their current job, indicating a lack of growth opportunities and support at work.

Bloomberg reports that the hiring rate for all workers is 3.4%, one of its lowest points in the past decade, while The Wall Street Journal notes that job openings are down 8.6% year over year. U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data released this month shows that more Americans than ever, nearly nine million, are working multiple jobs to make ends meet.

Related: These Are the Highest-Paying Jobs Best Suited for Introverts, According to a New Report

EY senior economist Lydia Boussour called the U.S. labor market "frozen, but robust" following a January jobs report showing that the U.S. economy added 143,000 jobs in January, below forecasts of 170,000 jobs.

"Business executives continue to rein in hiring but are still holding off on layoffs as they navigate a more uncertain economic and policy environment," she told Entrepreneur at the time.
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Science & Technology

AI Won't Replace You — But an AI-Equipped Professional Will. Here's Why.

AI won't replace you — but professionals who master multiple specialized AI agents will operate on an entirely different playing field, transforming from overwhelmed generalists into strategic powerhouses with superhuman productivity.

By Tom Popomaronis
Growing a Business

6 Powerful Insights to Reveal Your Customers' Deepest Desires

Whether you're an established business or a startup, effective lead generation is the key to shaping a business that will stand the test of time.

By Solomon Thimothy
Leadership

The One Reason Most Small Businesses Fail. And No, It Isn't Money

Both the data and my anecdotal experience over the decades show businesses don't fail for the reasons we always hear. It's something else entirely.

By Chuck Blakeman
By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Side Hustle

How Can You Use AI to Start a Side Hustle? These Are the 10 Best-Paying Ones Right Now.

With the right tools, it's easier than ever to make extra money outside of your 9-5.

By Amanda Breen