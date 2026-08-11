Mark Zuckerberg Just Published a 6,500-Word Essay on AI — Here Are the Crib Notes

Listen to this post

Mark Zuckerberg published a 6,500-word essay this week laying out his vision for artificial intelligence. The timing isn’t random. Meta is lagging behind in the AI race and trying to catch up to rivals like Anthropic and OpenAI, according to the Wall Street Journal. It also comes as investors grow impatient with Meta’s AI spending, after the company’s free cash flow recently collapsed.

Here’s the gist of his argument. Zuckerberg wants AI to stay open, meaning anyone can download and build on Meta’s models, rather than locked inside a few giant companies. He’s argued before that concentrating AI power is dangerous and believes open access creates more jobs. He also wants the government working more closely with AI labs before models launch, rather than a fixed review period. And he’s giving Meta’s own board more say over what counts as safe.

Perhaps to fend off local opposition to data centers, Zuck also offered a new $1 billion fund for communities near Meta’s data centers.