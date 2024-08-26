Get All Access for $5/mo

'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli Boasted of Making Copies of Wu-Tang's Album. A Judge Just Ordered Him to Surrender Them. Shkreli famously purchased the only copy of "Once Upon a Time in Shaolin" directly from Wu-Tang Clan for $2 million in 2015.

By Erin Davis

Key Takeaways

  • Shkreli became rich after price-gouging the life-saving drug Darprim in 2015 and earned the nickname "Pharma Bro."
  • He bought the album that same year.
  • The album's true duplication status is uncertain, despite Shkreli's claims of copying and distributing it.
Yuki Iwamura/Bloomberg | Getty
Martin Shkreli, former chief executive officer of Turing Pharmaceuticals AG, exits court in New York, US, on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023.

"Pharma bro" Martin Shkreli has been ordered by a federal judge in Brooklyn to relinquish any copies of the Wu-Tang Clan's one-of-a-kind album, "Once Upon a Time in Shaolin," Artnet first reported.

Shkreli notoriously purchased the one-in-existence album from the iconic Staten Island rappers, Wu-Tang Clan, for $2 million in 2015. One of the stipulations Shkreli was bound to when he purchased the album was that he couldn't reproduce it for at least 88 years, per copyright law.

After Shkreli was convicted of securities fraud in 2018, the album was sold by the U.S. government to PleasrDAO, a collective specializing in NFTs, in 2021 for $4.75 million.

Related: 'The Most Hated Man in America' Where Is Pharma Bro Martin Shkreli Now?

PleasrDAO sued Shkreli in June after alleging that he had been boasting online about sending copies of the album in CD format to various women. The purchase agreement, however, banned its reproduction, which makes this a violation — if copies exist.

According to the judge, Shkreli must submit a detailed report of what copies were made, when, and to whom, including financial gains and identities of recipients, by September, as cited by PleasrDAO's legal counsel Steven Cooper.

Still, despite Shkreli's online boasts, including a livestream, where he hinted at hidden MP3 copies worldwide, no tangible proof of these mythical copies has surfaced.

Related: Judge Permanently Bans 'Chaotic' and 'Untrustworthy' Martin Shkreli From Running Public Companies

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Freelance Writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Marketing

Attract More Online Traffic and Customers to Your Small Retail Business With These 4 Innovative Techniques

This article helps retail businesses understand the benefits of paid ads and provides instructions on how to set them up.

By Jason Hennessey
By David James
Franchise

Walmart and Burger King's New Partnership Is Poised to Give a Boost to Franchise Traffic

The partnership could pave the way for future collaborations between retail giants and fast-food franchises, offering mutual customer acquisition and retention benefits.

By Carl Stoffers
Leadership

4 DEI Lessons from the Paris Olympics That Can Help Entrepreneurs Succeed

The 2024 Olympics showcased numerous instances of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). Here are some DEI takeaways that entrepreneurs can implement in their businesses today.

By Nika White
Business News

U.S. Recession Fears Are 'Overstated,' According to EY's Chief Economist. Here's Why.

EY economists expect three rate cuts, each of at least 25 basis points (bps) or 0.25%, in September, November, and December, during the three remaining scheduled meetings of the year.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

'It's Glowtime': Apple Finally Confirms Date for Its Biggest Launch in Years — Here's When the iPhone 16 Will Arrive

The new iPhones will have Apple Intelligence, Apple's version of AI.

By Sherin Shibu