Shkreli famously purchased the only copy of "Once Upon a Time in Shaolin" directly from Wu-Tang Clan for $2 million in 2015.

"Pharma bro" Martin Shkreli has been ordered by a federal judge in Brooklyn to relinquish any copies of the Wu-Tang Clan's one-of-a-kind album, "Once Upon a Time in Shaolin," Artnet first reported.

Shkreli notoriously purchased the one-in-existence album from the iconic Staten Island rappers, Wu-Tang Clan, for $2 million in 2015. One of the stipulations Shkreli was bound to when he purchased the album was that he couldn't reproduce it for at least 88 years, per copyright law.

After Shkreli was convicted of securities fraud in 2018, the album was sold by the U.S. government to PleasrDAO, a collective specializing in NFTs, in 2021 for $4.75 million.

PleasrDAO sued Shkreli in June after alleging that he had been boasting online about sending copies of the album in CD format to various women. The purchase agreement, however, banned its reproduction, which makes this a violation — if copies exist.

"Earlier today, the United States sold the sole copy of the Wu-Tang Clan album 'Once Upon a Time in Shaolin'" ... forfeited by Martin Shkreli.



According to the judge, Shkreli must submit a detailed report of what copies were made, when, and to whom, including financial gains and identities of recipients, by September, as cited by PleasrDAO's legal counsel Steven Cooper.

Still, despite Shkreli's online boasts, including a livestream, where he hinted at hidden MP3 copies worldwide, no tangible proof of these mythical copies has surfaced.

