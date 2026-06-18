You Could Discover a New Favorite Show on Your Next Grocery Run: ‘People Will Watch Content Anywhere’

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Key Takeaways The collaboration has resulted in the short, scripted drama “Rico’s Tacos,” which will soon be playing in store screens at more than 2,200 Albertsons stores across the United States.

The show uses shopper and category data to shape plot, characters and on-screen product moments.

Viewers can watch episodes of the show on Albertsons’ in-store screens, the company’s YouTube channel and its social media platforms.

Consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble is turning grocery store aisles into mini TV sets, launching short scripted dramas that double as entertainment and advertising for its household brands.

According to a recent report from The Wall Street Journal, Procter & Gamble has co-created a scripted comedy-drama series called Rico’s Tacos with Albertsons Media Collective, the retail media arm of Albertsons.

The show follows a father, his teenage daughter and her grandmother as they build a family taco business, with episodes running one to two minutes each. It is shot in Albertsons stores, features real store associates and is designed to feel like a bite-sized soap opera rather than a conventional ad.

Albertsons will play 15-second teasers of the show on digital screens at more than 2,200 U.S. retail locations. The screens will be strategically located in areas like store entrances to draw as much attention as possible, and feature QR codes that direct back to the Albertsons app for shoppers to watch full episodes.

Procter & Gamble is using the series to showcase products like paper towels, cleaning supplies and other packaged goods that appear naturally in storylines and scenes. The show will also play out on Albertsons’ YouTube channel and social media platforms, with new installments rolling out weekly over the summer.

Procter & Gamble is premiering one episode of the show at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity this month, per the Journal.

How the show fits into Procter & Gamble’s strategy

According to a March research report from media company Grocery TV, shoppers are actually receptive to brief moments of sponsored entertainment on their grocery store trips. Settings like the pharmacy, checkout line and deli counter, where they are forced to wait for their goods, are the best places to capture their attention.

“People will watch content anywhere, especially if they’ve got a minute or two to kill,” Andrew Lipsman, founder of retail-focused consulting firm Media, Ads + Commerce, told the Journal.

Albertsons and Procter & Gamble developed Rico’s Tacos using shopper data. They built the narrative, characters and on‑screen product moments around everyday needs that Albertsons sees in its data, such as weeknight dinners, cleaning up and family routines.

For shoppers, the most visible change is that in‑store screens, traditionally home to price promotions and static ads, now play serialized episodes that look more like a streaming show than a commercial.

As shoppers browse, they might catch a scene where characters wipe down a counter with a recognizable paper towel brand or restock household staples that are on the shelf nearby. The overall effect is to blur the line between the store as a purely functional space and the store as a media environment where people are both watching and buying, per the Journal.

Albertsons and Procter & Gamble say that Rico’s Tacos is the first in a broader pipeline of episodic series.

“There is more that we can try together,” Brian Monahan, senior vice president of Albertsons Media Collective, told the Journal.