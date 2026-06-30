Starbucks Employees Were Already Going Viral on TikTok. Now the Company Is Paying Them to Do It.

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Starbucks baristas have been making TikTok videos for years, filming oat milk steams and seasonal drink launches. Now the company is paying them to keep doing it.

Starbucks announced it’s the first brand to pilot TikTok’s new Content Suite, a tool that lets companies send content ideas straight to employees and pay them when those videos run as ads, according to Marketing Dive.

The move makes sense. Starbucks employees post about the brand three times more than workers at comparably sized chains. “They are sharing those moments with the world online in authentic, creative and unique ways,” said Erin Silvoy, Starbucks’ senior vice president of global marketing.

It’s part of a bigger shift towards employee-driven marketing. A Staples employee nicknamed the “Staples Baddie” recently racked up nearly 600,000 TikTok followers filming ASMR videos about her job, and the company embraced it rather than shutting it down.