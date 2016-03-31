Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

Starbucks to Serve Branded Alcoholic Drinks in Japan The drink menu features unique concoctions such as the Wine Fraggino.

By Lindsay Friedman

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Starbucks Japan

If Starbucks created its own brand of alcoholic mixed drinks, what do you think they'd be? The Bourbon-Berry? The Fireball Frap?

The phrase "Wine Fraggino" probably isn't the first idea that comes to mind. However, in Japan the drink is already being served at some Starbucks locations.

In a spin off known as Starbucks Evenings, stores will be swapping out caffeine for alcohol alongside cheeses, tarts and other snacks, according to Rocket News. Other, more hearty foods will be served as well, including Ratatouille.

Related: Starbucks Now Offers Fizz as a Customized Add-On in Some Shops

Though the new initiative started March 30, some cafes in Japan had already started serving wine and beer during events known as "Inspired by Starbucks."

Image Credit: Starbucks Japan

The list of options will feature some Starbucks specials as well, such as the $8 Wine Fraggino, which is a mixed ice beverage. It's like a Frappuccino only without the coffee and made with blueberry wine from Hokkaido, a northern Japanese island.

Related: Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte Will Finally Be Made With Real Pumpkin

For those of us in the U.S., Starbucks started a similar effort to serve alcohol a few years ago. Though the trend's stayed under the radar, there are a few locations stateside participating in "Starbucks Evenings," according to the company's website and its interactive map of locations.

Surprisingly, the sample menu doesn't look that bad.

Cheers to you, Starbs.

Lindsay Friedman

Staff writer. Frequently covers franchise news and food trends.

Lindsay Friedman is a staff writer at Entrepreneur.com.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

You Have One Month Left to Buy a House, According to Barbara Corcoran. Here's Why.

"If you are planning on waiting a year and seeing where interest rates go, you are out of your mind," Corcoran said.

By Erin Davis
Business News

These 3 Side Hustles Make the Most Money While Working Fewer Hours, According to a New Survey

The survey also found that having a side hustle doubled as a path to becoming more employable.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

This New Restaurant Is Banking on One Dish — Because It's the Only Entrée on the Menu

The new hotspot is gaining buzz on social media for its innovative yet super simple concept.

By Erin Davis
Side Hustle

I Made $14,000 in 1 Week With a Spontaneous Halloween Costume Side Hustle — Here's How

Sabba Keynejad was in art school when he started to refine his entrepreneurial skills.

By Amanda Breen
Leadership

4 Bold Leadership Moves Every Successful CEO Uses to Navigate Change

Ready to turn fear into fuel and lead with confidence? In this article, I share how leaving my corporate job without a plan led me to build a thriving business. Learn four bold strategies to embrace uncertainty and turn challenges into opportunities for growth today.

By Leigh Burgess
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel