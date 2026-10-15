Fall Asleep to Your Podcast Queue With This $15 Under-Pillow Speaker

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TL;DR: About a third of U.S. adults don’t get enough sleep, according to the CDC. This ultra-thin under-pillow speaker plays calming audio right where your head rests for $14.99 (reg. $79.95).

Plenty of entrepreneurs wind down with a podcast or audiobook, but earbuds get uncomfortable after an hour, and a phone speaker on the nightstand can keep a partner awake. There’s a simpler setup.

Get this Ultrathin Sleep Aid Under Pillow Speaker in gray for $14.99 (reg. $79.95).

The speaker is a flat pad that sits under or beside your pillow, so nothing is in your ears and there are no pressure points when you roll over. Sound stays localized to your pillow, which helps keep it from reaching whoever’s sleeping next to you.

Built for late nights and hotel rooms

Pair it over Bluetooth with your phone or tablet to stream sleep sounds, music, or the business book you’ve been meaning to finish. Prefer to leave your phone across the room? Load audio onto a TF card and play it straight from the speaker, no wireless connection needed.

A built-in sleep timer shuts playback off after 30, 60, or 90 minutes, so the battery isn’t draining all night. Onboard buttons handle volume and playback without fumbling for your phone in the dark.

The rechargeable 300 mAh battery delivers up to 20 hours of playback per charge and charges via the included USB cable. At 5 by 5 inches, half an inch thick, and a quarter of a pound, it slips easily into a carry-on for conferences and client trips.

It handles white noise, nature sounds, and spoken-word audio equally well, and it can help kids settle in with a bedtime story, too. For founders who treat rest as part of the job, it’s a small, practical upgrade to the nightly wind-down.

Get this Ultrathin Sleep Aid Under Pillow Speaker for $14.99 (reg. $79.95) and start falling asleep to your own soundtrack.

StackSocial prices subject to change.