Lock In Microsoft Office 2024 for Your Business PC While It’s Down to $50

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TL;DR: Through Oct. 18, get a lifetime license to Microsoft Office 2024 Professional Plus for one Windows PC, now $49.97 (reg. $249.99)—that’s an 80% discount.

Most businesses rely on the core Office apps, and for a lot of them that means a Microsoft 365 subscription at $99.99 a year, renewed every year for as long as the team keeps working. A one-time purchase is the way around that recurring cost. Microsoft Office 2024 Professional Plus is a lifetime license for one Windows PC, dropped down to $49.97 (reg. $249.99) in a price-drop promotion that’s been extended.

Pay $50 once instead of $100 every year

This Professional Plus version includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, and even Access, and you pay for all of them one time instead of renewing every year. You pay $49.97 once and move on with your life, but note that your license links to a single Windows PC rather than to your Microsoft account, and that device-linked setup is what keeps the price this low.

Because the license stays tied to that one machine, it doesn’t transfer to a new computer, so it’s best for a primary work PC you plan to keep for a while. But at 80% off, it’s worth considering if you need to outfit multiple PCs besides your own.

After you buy, your license key and instructions arrive by email right away, and you have seven days from purchase to redeem the code. You install and run the apps locally on the PC, so your work doesn’t depend on a login or an active subscription to keep you moving.

Office 2024 Professional Plus runs on a Windows 11 PC and isn’t compatible with Mac. Security updates continue through the supported lifecycle, and the feature set stays fixed, so the apps keep working the same way over time. Anyone who needs the standard Office apps on a dedicated Windows machine gets exactly that from a perpetual license, with no ongoing commitment.

Own your Office apps outright instead of paying for them year after year.

For a limited time, you can save big on a lifetime license to Microsoft Office 2024 Professional Plus—now on sale for $49.97 (reg. $249.99) until Oct. 18 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

StackSocial prices subject to change.