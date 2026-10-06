This $15 Lifetime Ad Blocker Protects Every Device You Run Your Business On

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TL;DR: AdGuard’s Family plan blocks ads, trackers, and malware across nine devices, including the ads that run in front of your videos, and a lifetime subscription is on sale for $14.97 (reg. $169.99).

The moment you go online, ads, trackers, and pop-ups start competing for your attention, whether you’re researching a competitor, pulling up a client’s site, or trying to read the news between meetings. AdGuard’s Family plan blocks all of it at once, and a lifetime subscription is on sale for$14.97 (reg. $169.99).

One tool, every device your business runs on

AdGuard covers up to nine devices with one plan, so a small team or a household running a home-based business can install it on laptops, phones, and tablets across Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android without buying separate licenses.



Windows 11 and 10 are supported, along with older builds back to Windows 7, plus macOS 10.15 and newer, so it fits whatever hardware your team already owns instead of forcing an upgrade.



Banner ads and disruptive pop-ups get stripped out automatically, and the ads that run in front of your videos get blocked too, whether that’s a tutorial for work or something to unwind with at the end of the day. Privacy protection keeps your browsing hidden from trackers and activity analyzers, and known phishing and malware sites get blocked before they load — the kind of thing that can cost a business real time and money after a single bad click.



A parental control layer also restricts adult content, which is useful if the same network covers a home office and a family. Install AdGuard once and pop-ups start to feel like something that used to exist.



Nearly 4,200 buyers have rated it 4.9 out of 5 so far, and updates are included for as long as the plan is active.



This plan is limited to new AdGuard users, and the license activates once you redeem your code within 30 days of purchase.



Through October 11 at 11:59 p.m. PT, you can get AdGuard’s Family plan as a lifetime subscription for $14.97 (reg. $169.99).





AdGuard Family Plan: Lifetime Subscription



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StackSocial prices subject to change.