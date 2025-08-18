In a blog post on Friday, Workday, a popular platform used for hiring and job applications, revealed it was the target of a breach that exposed personal information to hackers. The company said it was one of "many large organizations" targeted as part of a "social engineering campaign."

The company said "threat actors" accessed information "from a third-party CRM platform" that includes "commonly available business contact information, like names, email addresses, and phone numbers, potentially to further their social engineering scams."

In a social engineering scam, criminals contact company employees by text or phone, pretending to be from human resources, IT, or even the CEO.

"Their goal is to trick employees into giving up account access or their personal information," the company said.

Workday counts more than 11,000 corporations as customers, with a reach of 70 million people globally, per its website. The company reminded customers in the blog post that, like your bank, it will never contact you by phone to request a password or any details.

"We acted quickly to cut the access and have added extra safeguards to protect against similar incidents in the future," Workday said in the statement.

Although a connection has not yet been publicly announced, TechCrunch notes that in just the last few weeks, Google, Cisco, Quantas, and Pandora have announced breaches from their Salesforce databases.

