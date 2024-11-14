Scammers are getting sophisticated, from AI voices and videos to spoofing caller IDs. Here's how to spot them.

Scammers are emboldened by AI and the opportunities it presents—for ripping people off who consider themselves tech-savvy. From spoofing caller IDs to creating fake people for video calls, bad actors are using technology to fleece people out of their hard-earned money.

Reddit is full of thousands of stories of people getting scammed, and Bravo's Andy Cohen even fell for a bank scam earlier this year that cost him "a lot of money" he told the TODAY show.

"I consider myself a smart, functioning member of society," Cohen said, at the time.

Billionaire Mark Cuban said that he was scammed earlier this summer by someone who hacked into his Gmail account by spoofing Google's recovery methods.

In July, a Connecticut woman went viral after having her "bank account drained" from a caller ID spoofing scam. She filmed the video outside of a Wells Fargo branch.

"I felt like it was sketchy the whole time, but since it came from a Wells Fargo number, I trusted it," she said in the video.

"I got a call from a Wells Fargo number saying that I had fraudulent activity on my account and that a random person was being sent money from Zelle," she recalled. "They told me to go onto my account and that I needed to secure my Zelle on my end by sending money that would go back to my account right after."

And with AI, these incidents are increasing. Here's how to avoid getting scammed, with tips from Wells Fargo:

1. Ignore caller IDs and even Google searches for customer service numbers

You can no longer rely on the once-cool technology (ask your grandparents) of caller ID. Scammers can easily spoof the tech nowadays (both name and number) with minimal effort.

There have also been numerous reports of scams involving Google searches, where criminals put fake numbers on listings for banks, airlines, and other businesses. When in doubt, go to the business's website to find their number.

2. Never share private account information

A bank employee will never ask for your PIN, password, or one-time access codes, Wells Fargo notes on its website.

3. Never send a payment to "resolve" a problem

Wells Fargo makes it clear that employees "will never ask you to send money to anyone – including yourself" for anything, especially the scammer's favorites: "reverse a transfer" or "receive a refund."

4. Ignore and delete access codes you didn't initiate

If you receive a one-time access code to authorize a transaction you didn't initiate, don't use the code, Wells Fargo warns. The bank also recommends not sharing it with anyone and deleting the text without a reply.

5. Hang up and contact the bank directly

The odds of being contacted by a bank are rare, and if it is the actual bank calling, they won't be offended if you ask to call back. If the person on the phone is trying to get you to stay on the line or pressuring you for information, hang up and call the number on the back of your card or go into a branch.