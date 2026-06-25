Restaurant Franchises Have Found One Ingredient That Makes Customers Switch Brands. New Data Proves It Works.

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The protein-maxxing craze that’s reshaping restaurant menus has crossed a line from marketing fad to genuine business opportunity. New consumer data shows nearly half of diners say they would switch restaurant franchises just to get meals with more protein, according to a Revenue Management Solutions survey reported by Restaurant Business.

The same survey found 62% of consumers actively look for high-protein options, 58% are likely to order from a “protein-rich” menu section and roughly 40% will fork over more money for it. As one RMS executive put it, protein and fiber “aren’t trends anymore, they’re traffic drivers.”

The momentum hasn’t slowed. McDonald’s now badges every item over 15 grams. Arby’s is offering a new Angus Cheesesteak, and Zaxby’s is serving up a limited offering of its Chicken Bacon Ranch lineup. With roughly a quarter of US households now using GLP-1 medications, the demand for protein-forward meals is growing by the day.