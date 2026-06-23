The World’s Largest Franchisee Just Revealed His Playbook for Scaling. These Are His Rules.

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Greg Flynn is the heavyweight champion of franchising. Starting with eight Applebee’s locations in 1999, he’s built Flynn Group into the largest franchise operation in the world, with more than 3,000 restaurants and fitness clubs, roughly $5 billion in annual sales, and 78,000 employees, according to Franchising.com.

So how did he do it? At the recent Multi-Unit Franchising Conference, Flynn laid out the rules. The first: scale was never the goal. It was the byproduct of discipline.

Rule two is brand selection. Flynn only invests in what he calls “premier brands,” those in large, growing categories with proven systems and strong franchise economics. That filter built a portfolio spanning Applebee’s, Taco Bell, Panera, Arby’s, Pizza Hut, Wendy’s, Planet Fitness and 7 Brew.

Rule three is how he runs it. Flynn compares his company to a fleet of ships, with corporate providing support while operators keep autonomy over local decisions. He also gives them profit-sharing and equity. His final rule for anyone chasing growth: think big, but never lose sight of the single unit, where the business is won or lost.