McDonald’s New Extra Value Menu Is Beating Expectations — And Franchisees Are Seeing the Value

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McDonald’s value menu is adding value to franchisees. QSR Magazine reports that the burger giant’s U.S. same-store sales rose 3.9 percent in Q1, maintaining market share and outperforming competitors while much of the quick-service industry navigates soft traffic trends. The secret has been a disciplined value strategy that’s resonating with budget-conscious customers.

McDonald’s introduced the Extra Value Meals program in September 2025, featuring items under $3, alongside a $4 breakfast meal deal. The Value Meals have been so successful that corporate support to franchisees is expected to come in below the initial estimate of approximately $35 million.

“We’ve accomplished our goal of growing share with low-income consumers and improving value and affordability scores,” CEO Chris Kempczinski said during the chain’s Q1 earnings call. The meals continue to drive incremental traffic and sales even after direct financial support ended in March.

