A recent study by Morning Brew and Generation Lab has discovered that the majority of Generation Z, currently enrolled in college, rely on their parents or family members for financial advice. Out of the 978 individuals surveyed, 64% indicated that they turn to their parents for financial counsel, which is significantly more than banks, friends, entrepreneurs, or celebrities.

This preference for parental guidance suggests that Gen Z highly values the financial experience and wisdom of their family members, which highlights the continued importance of familial relationships in decision-making processes. Additionally, the results indicate that financial institutions and role models outside of the family unit have not effectively engaged this generation, potentially leading to missed opportunities in assisting them with money management and financial planning.

Mentorship and Seeking Guidance

Mentors were the preferred source for 12% of those surveyed, while the other choices each received less than 10% of the responses. This indicates the importance of having a reliable guide in one’s career journey, as mentors can provide personalized advice and support tailored to an individual’s goals and aspirations.

However, it also shows that the majority of respondents are seeking guidance from various other sources, demonstrating the need for a diverse range of tools and resources to aid in their professional development.

Generation Z’s Financial Goals

The research also uncovered that 45% of Generation Z anticipates achieving financial success in their 30s, with over 7 out of 10 participants stating they would be content with a net worth of $1 million. This ambition is driven by the strong desire to prioritize financial stability early in their lives.

A significant contributing factor for this mindset could be attributed to the financial challenges faced by previous generations, which has given Gen Z a unique perspective on how to set achievable monetary goals.

Parental Financial Support

This reliance on family for financial guidance corresponds with another study carried out by a credit bureau, which discovered that more than 6 in 10 US Gen Z participants still depend on their parents financially. The findings suggest that this younger generation is not only seeking advice from their parents but also relying on them for monetary support, highlighting the strong bond and trust between the generations.

This phenomenon could also indicate a lack of resources specifically tailored to Gen Z’s financial needs and underscore the importance of providing accessible financial education to empower young adults to become more independent.

Gaps in Financial Education

However, around 28% did not view their parents as good financial role models. This suggests that there is still a significant portion of individuals who feel that they did not receive adequate financial guidance from their parents.

This gap in financial education at home could lead to challenges in managing personal finances and making informed decisions in adulthood.

Diverse Sources of Financial Information

Nevertheless, parents and family are not the only sources of financial information for Gen Z. In fact, many members of this generation are turning to online resources, social media platforms, and influencers for advice on managing their finances. Additionally, schools and educational institutions are beginning to incorporate financial literacy programs into their curricula, further broadening avenues of financial education for Gen Z.

Financial Advice on Social Media

A survey conducted by the CFA Institute and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Investor Education Foundation discovered that 48% of US Gen Z participants sought financial advice on social media, making it the most common source, surpassing traditional methods such as consulting with financial advisors and family members. This shift in preference indicates a growing influence of social media platforms on the financial decision-making process among the younger generation, raising questions about the reliability of advice consumed through these channels.

Internet Searches and Family Members

Internet searches allow individuals to gather information on a wide range of subjects easily and quickly, making it one of the top sources for knowledge acquisition in today’s digital era. Additionally, family members often play a crucial role in providing guidance, sharing their experiences, and offering support, which can significantly influence one’s understanding of various aspects of life.

In conclusion, the findings from the Morning Brew and Generation Lab study shed light on the continued reliance on family members for financial advice among Generation Z. However, it also highlights the potential gaps in financial education and the importance of providing diverse sources of information to empower this generation in making informed decisions regarding their financial future. As schools, financial institutions, and online platforms work to adapt to the changing preferences and needs of Gen Z, these organizations have the opportunity to play a crucial role in shaping their financial success and independence.

