Little Caesars Just Made ‘History’ With Drone Delivery — Now You Can Get 2 Pizzas and Drinks in 4.5 Minutes

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Little Caesars made big news this week when it delivered two large pizzas and drinks by drone in four minutes.

The flight was historic: It’s the first time a pizza franchise has integrated drone orders directly into its kitchen system. When customers in Wylie, Texas order through the Flytrex app, the order routes into Little Caesars’ register like any other ticket.

No pizza delivery guy picks up the pies from inside the store. Instead, the Sky2 drone collects the order curbside and flies autonomously to the customer’s address within a four-mile radius. The drone hovers over the drop zone and lowers the package by wire.

Drones have been transforming the delivery business. Flytrex has completed over 200,000 deliveries across the U.S. and doubled its volume over the last year. The company plans to expand nationwide to the 37 largest metro areas, unlocking drone delivery for over 100 million people.