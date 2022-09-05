How to Start a Snapology Franchise in 2022

Snapology Franchise Information

Snapology

In 2010, sisters Laura and Lisa Coe founded the Snapology company as a creative play program for children ages one to 14 using Lego, K'Nex, and iPads. Snapology, part of the Unleashed Brands family, has over 170 franchise locations in the United States and is the premier option for year-round STEAM programs (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art & Math). Snapology aims to teach science, technology, engineering, robotics, art, and math in a playful, no-pressure environment. STEAM education teaches children to think outside the box and provides a multitude of benefits, including the development of soft skills like problem-solving and increasing motivation and engagement. Kids love Snapology's activities because they are fun and involve building toys, iPads, and laptops, and parents love the programs because their children are being introduced to educational concepts that will better prepare them for their future.

Because children are our future, Snapology is doing our part to use creative play and these programs as building blocks to prepare them for life's challenges. We design our curriculum to assist kids of all education levels and backgrounds, from gifted to special needs, including those on the autism spectrum. Our educational franchise has received countless awards and recognitions and has been the No. 1 ranked children's enrichment franchise in Entrepreneur's for the past two consecutive years (2021-2022). Here are a few great reasons you should consider franchising with Snapology:

The Snapology Program is Fun: If it isn't fun, kids will lose interest. Snapology camps and programs provide the right balance between fun and education to appeal equally to children and their parents. Program examples include STEAM, video game design, robotics, birthdays, competitions, and team building.

Dozens of Revenue Streams: Imagine the possibilities with the over 80 different program topics and themes to offer for classes, parties, summer camps, scouting events...and the list goes on.

Multiple Paths to Success: Snapology offers a flexible business model focused on teaching robotics and STEAM principles. We can offer programs through a community-based (mobile) model or in your own Discovery Center.

Snapology offers a flexible business model focused on teaching robotics and STEAM principles. We can offer programs through a community-based (mobile) model or in your own Discovery Center. Strategically Designed Territories: Our domestic and international territories feature ripe operating areas that will maximize the potential of your Snapology location.

How much does a Snapology franchise cost?

To open a Snapology franchise of your own, here are the financial requirements, cash required, and ongoing franchise fees associated with business ownership (see the franchise disclosure document for more details):

Initial franchise fee: $40,000

Initial investment: $60,000 - $276,000

Net worth requirement: $75,000

Cash requirement: $50,000

Veteran incentives: 10% off franchise fee

Royalty fee: 6%

Term of Agreement: 10 years

Snapology has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll.

Snapology support and training

For over a decade, Snapology has been helping entrepreneurs build businesses they can be proud of. We provide our owners with everything they need to deliver for their customers. Because our continued success is dependent on the success of our franchise owners, we provide comprehensive support every step of the way. We offer daily operations tools and ongoing corporate support that will help seamlessly run their business, tailoring our support to meet the needs of each of our owners. Just as a Snapology franchise sets kids up for the future, we do the same for our franchise owners with our initial training program. Consisting of both classroom and on-the-job training, this program will cover everything you need to know to run your children's education franchise and takes place in Pittsburgh, PA. Some of the topics that will be covered during this franchise ownership include:

Introduction to Snapology

Overview of Programs

Supply Management

Marketing & Advertising

Daily Operating Procedures

Scheduling & Logistics

Sales

Website Management

We conduct all of our training under the direction and supervision of Snapology's president, Laura Coe. We will provide you with the necessary training materials, including our written Operations Manual, access to our Snapology Manager Business Management System, and more.

Why you should think about starting a Snapology franchise

Snapology is so much more than just an education franchise. We are a provider of kid-friendly programs and camps that enhance the lives of children. We also offer compassionate entrepreneurs the opportunity to build a better future for themselves and their communities.We designed our business model to foster a collaborative environment among our owners and a supportive environment for families from under-served communities or with special needs children. As you'll discover, Snapology's value proposition sits at the intersection of collaboration and community.

Collaboration: Each of our owners adds value to our education franchise and we continue to grow stronger from the feedback and ideas provided by them, their staff, and customers.

Community: Every child deserves access to educational resources, which is why Snapology works within our communities to ensure that every child, no matter their background or learning ability, has access to our academic enrichment programs.

Franchises and small businesses that cater to children can be quite competitive, but the Snapology franchise opportunity has three key differentiators designed to give their owners a clear advantage:

We Are Friendly

We build strong bonds with our franchisees by offering continuous support and encouraging a collaborative environment. Our franchisees are more than just business owners, they're family.

We Are Flexible

Snapology provides owners with a roadmap to success using tested methods and proven systems, yet we allow you the freedom to put these plans into action. Because every market is different.

We Provide Amazing Support

We tailor our support services to each of our owners' needs. From systems support to curriculum support to general business support, we'll make sure you have everything you need to succeed.

How to open your own Snapology franchise

The Snapology Discovery Process helps you learn more about our franchise system while we learn more about who you are, your experience, and your goals. It is our mission to match your goals with our education franchise opportunity. A strong franchisee/franchisor relationship is critical, and this process will help us determine just that. Our Discovery Process consists of eight steps and generally lasts between 60 and 90 days.

If you've been thinking about becoming your own boss, taking your work and your future into your own hands, now might be the perfect time to consider owning a Snapology franchise location of your own. Snapology offers the opportunity to fulfill your dream of business ownership, with the flexibility and freedom to live on your own terms. Whether that means spending more time with your family, traveling, or getting more involved in your community, the possibilities will be open to you when you join our children's education franchise. Getting started is easy. Getting started is easy. Simply click here to begin your journey to become a franchise owner with the Snapology family!