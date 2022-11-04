StretchLab is the leading assisted stretching brand, offering one-on-one and group stretch services for all ages and fitness levels. With heightened consumer awareness and demand in recovery for holistic wellness, the StretchLab fitness concept offers consumers more ways to reduce their risk of injury, regain mobility, improve flexibility range of motion and reclaim their freedom.

StretchLab

There are no gimmicks or complicated equipment, just a simple, fresh solution for everybody no matter what their motivation is for entering the studio doors. StretchLab's one-on-one assisted stretching and innovative group stretches are changing lives, and they're led by highly trained flexologists and fueled by an unwavering commitment to improving the lives of its members.

StretchLab's unique and innovative approach to assisted stretching has created a widespread and devoted following across the country. Referred to as "the next dominator in the fitness industry" by The New York Times, assisted stretching has gained national attention. StretchLab is now the largest stretching brand in the U.S. with more than 70 locations.

There are numerous benefits to consider in becoming a StretchLab franchise owner.

First mover advantage : StretchLab has territorial availability across all major markets. Don't miss the opportunity to own your local market.

: StretchLab has territorial availability across all major markets. Don't miss the opportunity to own your local market. Extensive support : StretchLab believes extensive training drives success — from lease negotiation to build out, recruitment to finance and sales and marketing to sustainable business, are supported every step of the way.

: StretchLab believes extensive training drives success — from lease negotiation to build out, recruitment to finance and sales and marketing to sustainable business, are supported every step of the way. Executive model : StretchLab's turnkey franchise model provides a completely scalable business that lets you determine your success. It will enable you to leverage significant development costs and national vendor relationships to launch your studio successfully.

: StretchLab's turnkey franchise model provides a completely scalable business that lets you determine your success. It will enable you to leverage significant development costs and national vendor relationships to launch your studio successfully. Investment: Enjoy StretchLab's recurring revenue model, exceptional EBITDA margins and confidence in a team with more than 25 years of experience in fitness franchising.

Considering franchise ownership? Get started now and find the personalized list of franchises that match your lifestyle, interests and budget.

StretchLab is a brand whose values speak directly to entrepreneurial-minded franchisee candidates. Imagine the benefits of owning a franchise concept that features the following attributes.

Caring : The brand deeply cares about helping people — bringing vitality to your community.

: The brand deeply cares about helping people — bringing vitality to your community. Growth : Enjoy the first-mover advantage with multi-location ownership in an untapped market.

: Enjoy the first-mover advantage with multi-location ownership in an untapped market. Energy : Bring new life to your portfolio with the comfort of a proven structure and support.

: Bring new life to your portfolio with the comfort of a proven structure and support. Freedom : Enjoy the benefits of StretchLab's executive model to build something for yourself that is completely scalable with your goals in mind.

: Enjoy the benefits of StretchLab's executive model to build something for yourself that is completely scalable with your goals in mind. Community: Build a community well beyond the studio walls.

StretchLab is part of the Xponential Fitness family of brands, the curator of the best fitness and wellness brands across every vertical of boutique fitness. With more than 25 years of boutique fitness franchising experience within each brand, Xponential Fitness has the resources and network to ensure continued growth and support for its franchise partners.

How much does a StretchLab franchise cost?

To open a StretchLab franchise, here are the financial requirements, cash required and ongoing franchise fees associated with business ownership.

Initial franchise fee: $60,000.

Initial investment: $160,300 to $299,260.

Net worth requirement: $350,000.

Cash requirement: $100,000.

Royalty fee: 7%.

Ad royalty fee: 2%.

Term of agreement: 10 years.

StretchLab franchising doesn't offer in-house financing for candidates but does maintain relationships with several third-party funding sources which offer financing to cover the franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable and payroll. Please review Item 7 of the 2022 StretchLab FDD for explanatory notes and additional details.

Support and training offered by StretchLab

The Xponential and StretchLab franchising team has the resources and network to ensure continued growth and support. The brand teams guide new owners through the entire opening process, from site selection, lease negotiation and construction, to recruiting studio staff, activating the membership sales process and marketing the studio. StretchLab provides extensive ongoing training, weekly and monthly update webinars and one-on-one support to guide owners as their business matures.

Comprehensive training and extensive ongoing support are both pivotal for success as a StretchLab franchise owner. Here are the specific areas where the brand assists franchisees in the system.

Real estate : Receive the support you need to navigate site selection and lease negotiation to find the ideal site for your StretchLab franchise.

: Receive the support you need to navigate site selection and lease negotiation to find the ideal site for your StretchLab franchise. Finance : StretchLab's finance team will assist in loan processing through the SBA and preferred financiers.

: StretchLab's finance team will assist in loan processing through the SBA and preferred financiers. Site build support : StretchLab guides new owners through the entire build-out process — from corporate-approved layout and general construction to interior design, onsite security and technology.

: StretchLab guides new owners through the entire build-out process — from corporate-approved layout and general construction to interior design, onsite security and technology. Sales : Enjoy comprehensive and ongoing sales training, monthly calls and expert guidance from pre-sale through grand opening and into sustainability. Get introduced to the brand's sales process, retail range and POS system to drive sales right from the start.

: Enjoy comprehensive and ongoing sales training, monthly calls and expert guidance from pre-sale through grand opening and into sustainability. Get introduced to the brand's sales process, retail range and POS system to drive sales right from the start. Marketing : The minute you sign your lease agreement, the marketing of your location begins with personalized support to set up social media, marketing materials and all means of generating website traffic and memberships.

: The minute you sign your lease agreement, the marketing of your location begins with personalized support to set up social media, marketing materials and all means of generating website traffic and memberships. Recruitment : StretchLab knows the expertise of the flexologist is pivotal for the stretch. Receive assistance hiring the most qualified flexologists, general managers and sales associates.

: StretchLab knows the expertise of the flexologist is pivotal for the stretch. Receive assistance hiring the most qualified flexologists, general managers and sales associates. Comprehensive training: StretchLab believes extensive support and comprehensive training are pivotal for your success as a StretchLab franchise owner. You'll attend a three-day training course at the brand's corporate headquarters in Costa Mesa, CA, along with an invitation to the annual franchise convention and ongoing weekly support. Your staff will also undergo extensive sales training to ensure your team excels in your studio's goals.

How to request information about the StretchLab franchise opportunity

StretchLab is looking for qualified and passionate franchise partners. Here are three characteristics of a passionate StretchLab studio owner.

Passion to help people : StretchLab wants someone who not only identifies with its values but is willing to act on them to help others.

: StretchLab wants someone who not only identifies with its values but is willing to act on them to help others. Drive for success : Someone who wants to be number one and won't settle for less.

: Someone who wants to be number one and won't settle for less. Motivated leaders: Someone willing to take action and not only lead but motivate their team.

To request more information on franchise ownership, please visit the StretchLab brand page on Entrepreneur's franchising website.

