How to Start a Wow 1 Day Painting Franchise in 2022

Imagine leaving for work in the morning and when you return, your home has been completely transformed. Wow 1 Day Painting removes the disruption that is common in the painting industry. The brand has seen explosive growth across North America; Wow 1 Day Painting is building a brand in the massive home services franchise industry with a differentiated competitive advantage.

Wow 1 Day is revolutionizing the way homes are painted, minimizing the disruption to homeowners, by completing the job in just one day. It's a unique combination of speed, quality and exceptional customer service.

One day home painting with minimal disruption.

There's low seasonality with indoor painting, meaning franchise partners are busy year-round.

Its back-end support includes a call center, online booking engine and sophisticated lead generation.

Wow 1 Day Painting has 30+ years of experience. Its decision-makers also built 1-800-GOT-JUNK, the world's largest junk removal company.

Owning this franchise is like getting a business in a box, with a proven recipe. Starting a business can be difficult. That's why Wow 1 Day Painting provides each franchisee with trusted guidelines and processes used to reach proven results.

Fast startup time : Your business can be operational within a couple of months.

: Your business can be operational within a couple of months. Low overhead and inventory : You can base your business from home and leverage a mobile team of painters to keep costs low.

: You can base your business from home and leverage a mobile team of painters to keep costs low. Culture of founders : A peer-to-peer support system, in the form of the company's network of franchise partners.

: A peer-to-peer support system, in the form of the company's network of franchise partners. Existing customers : Wow 1 Day Painting and its management has over 30 years of experience identifying and marketing to customers in the home services space. The brand will leverage that experience to help you grow your business.

: Wow 1 Day Painting and its management has over 30 years of experience identifying and marketing to customers in the home services space. The brand will leverage that experience to help you grow your business. Multiple revenue streams : In addition to exterior and interior house painting, Wow 1 Day Painting offers a wide range of services— from popcorn ceiling and wallpaper removal to fence and deck painting — so that you can maximize profit and growth.

: In addition to exterior and interior house painting, Wow 1 Day Painting offers a wide range of services— from popcorn ceiling and wallpaper removal to fence and deck painting — so that you can maximize profit and growth. Revenue potential : The painting industry is valued at nearly $40 billion annually. There has been 4% year-over-year growth for the past five years.

: The painting industry is valued at nearly $40 billion annually. There has been 4% year-over-year growth for the past five years. Highly fragmented industry: The painting industry needed a bigger, better painting company that truly impresses customers.

People always want to know if Wow 1 Day Painting can truly paint a home in one day. How does it do it? Big crews.

If one painter takes five days to paint a home, five painters can do it in one day. Its business model focuses on efficiencies and economies of scale, combining planning and preparation techniques with increased manpower. It can be done — and Wow 1 Day Painting is doing it every day.

What does a Wow 1 Day Painting franchise cost?

All businesses require an initial investment, and that includes franchises. The difference with franchising is that your costs cover an entire team of people and processes to support you on your road to success. As a franchise partner, you're part of a family, and you'll never feel alone because you have a network that's got your back.

Every franchise opportunity has a different franchise cost. Service-based brands like Wow 1 Day Painting have a lower initial investment, along with a faster startup time, so that you can start making money and earning back your investment as quickly as possible. To open a Wow 1 Day Painting franchise of your own, here are the financial requirements, cash required and ongoing franchise fees associated with business ownership.

Initial franchise fee: $32,000 to $56,000.

Initial investment: $68,500 to $135,200.

Net worth requirement: $50,000 to $150,000.

Cash requirement: $50,000 to $100,000.

Veteran incentives: 15% off the franchise fee.

Royalty fee: 6%.

Ad royalty fee: 2%.

Term of agreement: 5 years.

Wow 1 Day Painting offers in-house financing to cover the franchise fee only. It also maintains relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover startup costs and equipment. Wow 1 Day Painting wants to make owning a franchise more accessible and easier than ever. Therefore, the company has introduced a new franchise payment plan to help more people live their dream of business ownership.

This payment plan allows you to start your franchise with just a $20,000 franchise fee down payment and a startup marketing expense. For more information, contact Wow 1 Day Painting or visit https://www.wow1day.com/payment-plan.

Wondering if you'd be a fit for this franchise opportunity? Here is information related to the type of business owner Wow 1 Day Painting is seeking.

Wow 1 Day Painting calls it their 4Hs. Happy, hands-on, hardworking and hungry. It's looking for driven individuals with strong leadership skills and management experience. Someone who loves working with people.

Someone who loves to lead and wants to learn and grow a business from the ground up. This is not a semi-absentee model.

If you are awarded a franchise, you'll be backed by 30 years of experience across three brands with 250+ franchise owners who are just like you. You'll benefit because you'll have access to corporate and peer support. Franchise ownership is a risk, but this is a smart one.

Why should you consider partnering with Wow 1 Day Painting?

You might be wondering why you should join a franchise system instead of going it alone. Franchising provides the best of both worlds: You get to be your own boss and build your own business, but you're backed by the proven success of a trusted brand. However, not all franchise systems are alike. When you start your Wow 1 Day Painting business with O2E Brands, you will be joining a family of exceptional business owners who are building something bigger and better together.

