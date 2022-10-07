How to Start an 810 Billiards & Bowling Franchise in 2022

810 Billiards & Bowling is an upscale entertainment, dining and bar experience that focuses on bringing families and friends together for social interaction, friendly competition and great food.

The brand's goal is to bring their premium entertainment experience, traditionally only available in large metro markets, nationwide. 810 has a broad demographic appeal offering a strong value proposition for guests by providing a myriad of entertainment options and competitive pricing. The brand was founded in 2015, and there are currently six locations in the U.S. With more locations on the way, 810 is an emerging brand and a ground-floor opportunity.

810 Billiards & Bowling offers championship-size, high-quality billiards tables with true drop pockets and shuffleboard tables, both available for rental by the hour. Since 810 billiards caters to customers waiting for lanes to open up, there are a variety of other gaming options available for guests — free of charge. These games include cornhole, darts, ping-pong and assorted board games.

Depending on the area and entertainment venue, some locations also offer additional revenue-generating entertainment options, including arcades, miniature golf and even live entertainment. When it comes to franchising, 810 is the perfect franchise thanks to several ownership advantages.

High margin revenue streams.

Early positive cash flow.

Long-term security.

Stable business model not threatened by disruptions from trends or technology.

Friends and family will always want to eat, drink, play and gather.

An emerging franchise opportunity where most territories are available, and there are no barriers to multi-unit ownership.

Only franchise offering access to both upscale bowling and entertainment — all in one venue.

Significant savings on build-out costs through exclusive manufacturing relationships.

Unparalleled support and training in location development and operation.

It's a fun business where people love to be and to work.

What's the scoop on 810 Billiards & Bowling's food and beverage offerings?

The 810 menu is designed by the brand's in-house executive chef and is continually updated with new items and recipes as trends change. 810 features a large selection of shareable plates in keeping with its "Be Social" mission. They also offer scratch-made pizza, char-grilled Angus burgers and a variety of sandwiches, salads and sweets.

With a variety of draft and craft beer, a curated cocktail list and a variety of wine options by the glass, the bar at 810 is the perfect destination for happy hour, late night or simply a pit stop between games.

How much does an 810 Billiards & Bowling franchise cost?

To open an 810 Billiards & Bowling franchise of your own, here are the financial requirements, cash required and ongoing franchise fees associated with business ownership.

Initial franchise fee: $50,000.

Initial investment: $1,057,000 to $2,170,000.

Net worth requirement: $2,000,000.

Cash requirement: $500,000.

Veteran incentives: 15% off the franchise fee.

Royalty fee: 5%.

Ad royalty fee: to 1%.

Term of agreement: 10 years.

Overall, 810 franchisee prospects are required to have $400-500K in liquid investable assets and a net worth of at least $1MM. 810 Billiards & Bowling does not offer in-house financing but does maintain relationships with third-party sources which offer funding to cover the franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable and payroll.

Who would make an ideal candidate for franchise ownership? 810 Billiards & Bowling's ideal candidate should be well-capitalized and demonstrate motivation, passion and openness to following a proven system. Industry experience or past business ownership is not a requirement, as the company's training and support are significant.

810 Billiards & Bowling franchise owners can expect the following.

The right to use the 810 business systems and know-how through initial and ongoing training, provision of operating manual and standard recipes.

Evaluation of location and identification of local suppliers and service providers.

Technical support with customized store designs and layouts.

Post-launch support including soft opening and launch event, on-the-job training and store monitoring.

Guidance and content with launch and annual marketing plans, as well as customized design and artwork.

Ongoing field visits to franchised stores and regular review of financial performance.

Ongoing market research and introduction of new products, promotions and marketing ideas.

Support with the design of e-media and newsletters.

Why choose to franchise with 810 Billiards & Bowling?

With different formats available, the brand can scale the model for success in a wide variety of markets. Here are five convincing reasons why you should consider franchise ownership with 810 Billiards & Bowling.

The environment

This is not your average bowling alley. All 810 locations leverage state-of-the-art bowling equipment, wait service at all lanes and tables, a full scratch kitchen and tasteful décor. Together, this creates a destination that customers love both for a night out with friends, large group outings and special events.

810 Billiards & Bowling leverages proprietary manufacturing relationships to offer each prospective franchise owner state-of-the-art bowling equipment at significantly reduced prices. All 810 bowling lanes are brand new, equipped with automated and interactive scoring systems, automatic bumpers, a signature furniture package and built-in feature lighting.

Events and customer profile

As opposed to traditional bowling centers, 810 Billiards & Bowling locations offer a private "back alley" of four-to-eight lanes. This creates a more upscale feel and can be utilized as a destination for corporate team building, holiday parties, adult birthday parties and special event celebrations.

810 benefits from appealing to a wide array of different customers, from families and children's birthday parties in the afternoons to young adults at the bar late at night — no matter the occasion, the location offers something for everyone.

Marketing

810 Billiards & Bowling utilizes a structured marketing approach to drive brand awareness. Through digital media advertising, social media and print advertising, this franchisor is steadily growing its audience year over year.

The combo of appealing photography and a strong graphic library has enabled 810 to maximize outreach to target demographics. It's a marketing strategy that's both effective for the brand and cost-efficient for .

The competition

While there are other players in the industry such as KingsBowl, Lucky Strike and Bowlmor, these are all corporately owned and unavailable for participation through a franchise system.

810 is unique in being the only bowling and entertainment concept available through franchising. 810 Billiards & Bowling offers more variety in revenue streams than any other available entertainment concept.

A competitive edge

The positioning of the 810 brand name and design aesthetic is the result of a thoroughly researched and proven brand strategy.

A broad demographic appeal that brings a diverse and complementary revenue mix.

Vendor relationships that translate into significant cost savings for 810 franchisees.

Creating an inviting and impressive environment through practiced layout optimization and design.

Offering a strong value proposition for guests by providing myriad entertainment options and competitive pricing.