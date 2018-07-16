1000 Degrees Pizza
Assembly-line pizza, salads, wings
Founded
2014
Franchising Since
2014 (4 Years)
Corporate Address
178 S. New York Rd.
Galloway, NJ 08205
CEO
Brian Petruzzi
Parent Company
1000 Degrees Holdings Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$218,150 - $764,250
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$300,000 - $1,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$200,000 - $400,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$29,500 - $29,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5-6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
1000 Degrees Pizza has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
36 hours
Classroom Training:
14 hours
Additional Training:
2 weeks onsite
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
20 - 25