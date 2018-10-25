1st Inspection Services Inc.
Commercial and residential inspections
Founded
2003
Franchising Since
2005 (13 Years)
Corporate Address
5720 Gateway Blvd., #104
Mason, OH 45040
CEO
Kal Patel
Parent Company
1st Inspection Services Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$31,350 - $115,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$10,000 - $100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
8%
1st Inspection Services Inc. offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
120 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1 - 2