Founded
2012
Franchising Since
2016 (2 Years)
Corporate Address
4036 W. Kennedy Blvd.
Tampa, FL 33609
CEO
Daniel Nyiri
Parent Company
4U Studios
Initial Investment ⓘ
$142,000 - $343,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000 - $250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000 - $100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$39,500 - $39,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
4U Fitness offers in-house financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory
4U Fitness has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment
Veteran Incentives
5% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
5 days
Classroom Training:
5 days
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2 - 5