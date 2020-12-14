Acai Express Superfood Bowls
Acai bowls, smoothies, juices

About
Founded

2013

Franchising Since

2014 (6 Years)

Corporate Address

1569 Calle Alda, #301
San Juan, 00926

Leadership

Hector Westerband, Founder & President

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$107,850 - $359,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$50,000 - $75,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$20,000 - $20,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Ad Royalty Fee

2%

Financing Options

Acai Express Superfood Bowls has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Meetings & Conventions

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security & Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

41 hours

Classroom Training:

40 hours

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $107,850 High - $359,000
Units

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming
