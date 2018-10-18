Advanced Maintenance
Commercial-fleet maintenance, repair, and management services
Founded
2000
Franchising Since
2006 (12 Years)
Corporate Address
2820 N. Kerr Ave.
Wilmington, NC 28405
CEO
Chris Holman
Parent Company
AMOS Franchising Systems Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$132,350 - $185,100
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$20,000 - $1,000,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$75,000 - $200,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 1%
Advanced Maintenance offers in-house financing to cover the following: accounts receivable, payroll
Advanced Maintenance has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
80 hours
Classroom Training:
80 hours
Additional Training:
As needed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3