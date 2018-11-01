Founded
2007
Franchising Since
2018 (0 Years)
Corporate Address
7700 Congress Ave., #1119
Boca Raton, FL 33487
CEO
Simon Hahessy
Parent Company
AirMD Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$53,750 - $75,750
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$75,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $45,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
to 4%
Ad Royalty Fee
to $250/mo.
AirMD offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, accounts receivable
AirMD has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, payroll
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
45 hours
Classroom Training:
45 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1 - 2