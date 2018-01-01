Area Pro Realty Franchise Inc.
Residential real-estate brokerage
About
About

7711 N. Military Tr., #212
Founded
2006
Franchising Since
2008 (10 Years)
Corporate Address
7711 N. Military Tr., #212
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
CEO
Shawn Murphy
Financial Requirements
Initial Investment ⓘ
$23,400 - $42,900
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$35,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$25,000
Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$19,500 - $24,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$125/agent/mo.
Financing Options
Area Pro Realty Franchise Inc. offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Support Options
Ongoing Support
Online Support
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Classroom Training:
3 days
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $23,400 High - $42,900
Units
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new units internationally.
