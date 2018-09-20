Bahama Buck's
Shaved ice, fruit smoothies
Founded
1989
Franchising Since
1993 (25 Years)
Corporate Address
5741 50th St.
Lubbock, TX 79424
CEO
Blake Buchanan
Parent Company
Bahama Buck's Franchise Corp.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$233,326 - $832,963
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$350,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$90,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$29,500 - $29,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Bahama Buck's has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
20 hours
Classroom Training:
20 hours
Additional Training:
On-site training
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
25 - 25
Bahama Buck's is ranked #232 in the Franchise 500!
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Arizona, New Mexico, Texas