Barkefellers, The Place for Dogs
Upscale pet hotels
Founded
2008
Franchising Since
2014 (4 Years)
Corporate Address
435 Virginia Ave., #700
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Initial Investment ⓘ
$1,000,000 - $5,000,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $70,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
3-5%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 1%
Barkefellers, The Place for Dogs has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
On-The-Job Training:
2 weeks
Classroom Training:
4 weeks
Number of Employees Required to Run:
30 - 40