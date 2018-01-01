Bedbug Chasers
Pest control using heat remediation
Bedbug Chasers
Pest control using heat remediation
About
37 Hampton Hollow Dr.
Founded
2011
Franchising Since
2012 (6 Years)
Corporate Address
37 Hampton Hollow Dr.
Millstone Township, NJ 08535
CEO
Dean Averna
Financial Requirements
Initial Investment ⓘ
$99,425 - $143,550
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Financing Options
Veteran Incentives
Preferential pricing on equipment
Support Options
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
On-The-Job Training:
1 week
Classroom Training:
1 week
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $99,425 High - $143,550
Units
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Related Franchises
Franchise Articles
Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?
Want to make the leap with your business? Here's one way to expand overseas.
A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.
Three experts share tips for getting the most out of your CPA.
How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations
Eric Casaburi, CEO of Retro Fitness, talks about turning one gym into over 150 fitness clubs across the United States.
How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream
Patrice & Associates franchisee Mercedes Concepcion-Gray works to uplift the Latina community.
This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks
Office Evolution might not have kombucha on tap, but it has a nationwide community of entrepreneurs who are willing to lend a helping hand.