Best in Class Education Center
Afterschool supplemental education
Founded
1988
Franchising Since
2011 (7 Years)
Corporate Address
2100 E. Spruce St.
Seattle, WA 98122
CEO
Hao Lam
Parent Company
Edyu (USA) Holding Ltd.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$63,800 - $125,480
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000 - $150,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$30,000 - $50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$32,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
12%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Best in Class Education Center has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$3,000 off franchise fees of first three centers; royalties waived for 3 months
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
17 hours
Classroom Training:
26 hours