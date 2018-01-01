Bio

In 1936, Bob Wian sold his DeSoto Roadster and used the money to buy a small hamburger stand in Glendale, California, naming it Bob's Pantry. A customer request inspired him to create the first double-decker hamburger, and another customer, a six-year-old boy who would often help sweep up the restaurant in exchange for a free hamburger, inspired him to name it the Big Boy. Franchising of Big Boy Restaurants began in 1952, and today the company is headquartered in Warren, Michigan.