Big Boy Restaurants Int'l.
Family restaurant
Founded
1936
Franchising Since
1952 (66 Years)
Corporate Address
4199 Marcy St.
Warren, MI 48091
CEO
Keith Sirois
Parent Company
Elias Brothers Restaurants, Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$861,800 - $3,568,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Veteran Incentives
50% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Additional Training:
At certified training store, at franchisee's location, via Intranet
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
40