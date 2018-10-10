Biggby Coffee
#406 Franchise 500| Specialty coffee, tea, smoothies, baked goods

Biggby Coffee
Specialty coffee, tea, smoothies, baked goods
|

About
Founded

1994

Franchising Since

1999 (19 Years)

Corporate Address

2501 Coolidge Rd., #302
East Lansing, MI 48823

CEO

Bob Fish

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$166,350 - $324,100

Net-worth Requirement

$400,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$70,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$20,000 - $20,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Ad Royalty Fee

3%

Financing Options

Biggby Coffee has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

150 hours

Classroom Training:

85 hours

Additional Training:

On-the-job training

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

15

Biggby Coffee is ranked #406 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
Bob Fish and Mary Roszel opened their first coffee shop under the name Beaner's in East Lansing, Michigan. In 1999, they teamed with Michael McFall (originally hired as a barista for that first shop) to form Global Orange Development and begin franchising. In 2007, the company's name was changed to Biggby Coffee and all existing franchises were converted to the new brand. Biggby Coffee is expanding in the Midwest and Southeast.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $166,350 High - $324,100
Units
+3.6%+8 UNITS (1 Year) +36.9%+62 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S. and in the following regions/states: Asia
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Related Franchises

See More

Dunkin'

See More

Gloria Jean's Coffees

See More

The Human Bean Drive Thru

See More

Scooter's Coffee

See More

Dunn Brothers Coffee

Franchise Articles

Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Want to make the leap with your business? Here's one way to expand overseas.
Rick Grossmann | 5 min read
A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

Three experts share tips for getting the most out of your CPA.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

Eric Casaburi, CEO of Retro Fitness, talks about turning one gym into over 150 fitness clubs across the United States.
David Meltzer | 1 min read
How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

Patrice & Associates franchisee Mercedes Concepcion-Gray works to uplift the Latina community.
Hayden Field | 4 min read
This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

Office Evolution might not have kombucha on tap, but it has a nationwide community of entrepreneurs who are willing to lend a helping hand.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: October 10th, 2018
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.