Biggby Coffee
Specialty coffee, tea, smoothies, baked goods
Founded
1994
Franchising Since
1999 (19 Years)
Corporate Address
2501 Coolidge Rd., #302
East Lansing, MI 48823
CEO
Bob Fish
Initial Investment ⓘ
$166,350 - $324,100
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$400,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$70,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$20,000 - $20,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Biggby Coffee has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
150 hours
Classroom Training:
85 hours
Additional Training:
On-the-job training
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
15