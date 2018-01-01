Billboard Connection/Izon Global Media
Ad agency specializing in outdoor media
Founded
1997
Franchising Since
2003 (15 Years)
Corporate Address
P.O. Box 905
McDonough, GA 30253
CEO
Don Varner
Initial Investment ⓘ
$44,300 - $68,950
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$40,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$30,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$17,000 - $29,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
3.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
0.5%
Billboard Connection/Izon Global Media has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
1 week
Classroom Training:
1 week
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1