Blink Fitness
Health and fitness centers
Founded
2011
Franchising Since
2015 (3 Years)
Corporate Address
386 Park Ave. S., 11th Fl.
New York, NY 10016
CEO
Todd Magazine
Initial Investment ⓘ
$636,800 - $2,149,288
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$1,500,000 - $3,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$300,000 - $400,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 3%
Blink Fitness has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 off franchise fee for 1 franchise, $20,000 off franchise fee for 2 franchises, or $5,000 off development fee for 3+ franchises
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
93 hours
Classroom Training:
33 hours