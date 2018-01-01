BlueGrace Logistics
Transportation management
Founded
2007
Franchising Since
2011 (7 Years)
Corporate Address
2846 S. Faulkenburg Rd.
Riverview, FL 33578
CEO
Robert Harris
Initial Investment ⓘ
$39,500 - $181,250
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$22,000 - $82,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
15-19%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
BlueGrace Logistics has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Classroom Training:
5 days
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1 - 5